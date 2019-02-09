Ekholm scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

The Swedish rearguard now has six goals and 33 assists on the season, putting him just one point away from reaching the 40-point plateau for the first time in his career. Ekholm remains one of the Predators' top four defensemen, currently playing on the second unit opposite P.K. Subban, where he averages roughly 23 minutes per game in ice time.