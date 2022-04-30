Ekholm (rest) will not play Friday against Arizona, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Ekholm will sit for Nashville's final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 31-year-old blueliner finishes the season with six goals and 31 points through 76 appearances. He should be back in the lineup to begin the postseason.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: One of each in Thursday's win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Bags three apples against Sens•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Back in action•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Sidelined by illness Monday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Helper overshadows sloppy play•