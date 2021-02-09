Ekholm (undisclosed) will not be available for Monday's game against the Lightning.
Ekholm was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear what he's dealing with. The veteran defenseman just three assists in 11 games this season. He's questionable for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay until another update is available.
