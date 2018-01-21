Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Out with illness Saturday
Ekholm is out for Saturday night's game against the Panthers after coming down with an illness.
Ekholm missed Saturday's morning skate as a result of the sickness, but it was never thought to be anything more than routine maintenance. Turns out it was serious enough to keep him out of game action and we will have to wait and see if it is severe enough to keep him out long term. In the meantime, Anthony Bitetto is slated draw into the lineup to skate on the third defensive pairing.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Trending towards 40-point season•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Pitches in two assists•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Two power-play assists in 5-2 win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Breakout season unfolding•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Scores for third straight game•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Back-to-back multi-point games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...