Ekholm is out for Saturday night's game against the Panthers after coming down with an illness.

Ekholm missed Saturday's morning skate as a result of the sickness, but it was never thought to be anything more than routine maintenance. Turns out it was serious enough to keep him out of game action and we will have to wait and see if it is severe enough to keep him out long term. In the meantime, Anthony Bitetto is slated draw into the lineup to skate on the third defensive pairing.