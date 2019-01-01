Ekholm notched two assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

With 25 points in 39 games, Ekholm now sits third in team scoring behind Ryan Johansen (34) and Roman Josi (29), and remains on track to crack the 50-point plateau for the first time in his career. He continues to skate on the team's second defensive pairing opposite P.K. Subban, delivering excellent value in all fantasy formats.