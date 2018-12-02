Ekholm notched an assist for the fifth time in his last seven games Saturday against the Blackhawks.

Often overlooked on a team that also features the offensive prowess of Roman Josi, P.K. Subban and Ryan Ellis, Ekholm is no slouch from the back end either, currently ranking second among Preds blueliners with 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists). Given his current pace, Ekholm should easily surpass the 40-point mark which would be a new career-high for the 28-year-old Swede.