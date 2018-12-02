Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Piling up the helpers
Ekholm notched an assist for the fifth time in his last seven games Saturday against the Blackhawks.
Often overlooked on a team that also features the offensive prowess of Roman Josi, P.K. Subban and Ryan Ellis, Ekholm is no slouch from the back end either, currently ranking second among Preds blueliners with 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists). Given his current pace, Ekholm should easily surpass the 40-point mark which would be a new career-high for the 28-year-old Swede.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: On fast track to banner season•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Notches apple versus Avalanche•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Notches assist on game-winner•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Posts two assists•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Dishes two helpers in road win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Will represent home country at Worlds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...