Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Pitches in two assists
Ekholm tallied two helpers in a 4-0 win over Edmonton on Thursday.
Ekholm has been flashing some dishing ability lately, racking up six assists in his last five games. With 21 points in 31 games, the 27-year-old Swede should easily surpass his career high of 35 set two seasons ago.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Two power-play assists in 5-2 win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Breakout season unfolding•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Scores for third straight game•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Back-to-back multi-point games•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Stuffs scoresheet against Caps•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...