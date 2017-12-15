Ekholm tallied two helpers in a 4-0 win over Edmonton on Thursday.

Ekholm has been flashing some dishing ability lately, racking up six assists in his last five games. With 21 points in 31 games, the 27-year-old Swede should easily surpass his career high of 35 set two seasons ago.

