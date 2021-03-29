Ekholm produced an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Ekholm saw a shot deflect off of Calle Jarnkrok's skate and into the net for the Predators' second goal Sunday. The 30-year-old Ekholm has done pretty well in March with three goals and seven assists in 15 outings. The Swede is up to 15 points, 71 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 29 contests overall as a key part of the Predators' defense.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Notches power-play helper•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Two-point effort against Bolts•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Another two-point showing•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: One of each Tuesday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Two goals in return from injury•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Returns from IR•