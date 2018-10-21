Ekholm recorded two assists in a 3-0 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Swede isn't known for his offense, but he's off to a very strong start in 2018-19 with two goals and seven points in eight games. It's still a small sample size, and his pace will definitely slow down, but Ekholm is on track to record more than double the amount of points he registered a season ago. It's very unlikely he does that, but Ekholm could be in for a career year offensively.