Ekholm snapped a five-game pointless slump with a goal -- his first of the season -- in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers. He also chipped in two penalty minutes, three shots on goal, two hits and a blocked shot in 23:57 of ice time.

It was a solid fantasy showing for the 27-year-old defender, who is looking to build on his 23-point effort from last season. From a fantasy perspective, Ekholm makes for a solid d-man option, given his top-four role on the Preds' blue line. Furthermore, he is averaging almost three minutes more in ice time per game compared to last season (25:52 vs. 23:28), with an increasingly larger role on the power play. Consider adding him as a depth option in your league if he's still available.