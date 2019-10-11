Ekholm scored the game-winning goal and registered four shots with three blocked shots in a 6-5 win over Washington on Thursday.

Ekholm blasted a point shot through traffic to put the Predators ahead with 4:40 left in the third period. The 29-year-old defenseman has now reached the scoresheet in three of the first four games this season and could challenge the career-high 44 points he racked up last year. He has increased his point totals in each of the prior three seasons entering 2019-20.