Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Pots game-winning goal
Ekholm scored the game-winning goal and registered four shots with three blocked shots in a 6-5 win over Washington on Thursday.
Ekholm blasted a point shot through traffic to put the Predators ahead with 4:40 left in the third period. The 29-year-old defenseman has now reached the scoresheet in three of the first four games this season and could challenge the career-high 44 points he racked up last year. He has increased his point totals in each of the prior three seasons entering 2019-20.
