Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Produces helper Friday
Ekholm posted an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
Ekholm's assist came in the second period, as his shot attempt was tipped in by Austin Watson. Ekholm has 12 points, 43 blocked shots and 64 shots on goal in 25 games this season. He's skated to a plus-7 rating while remaining a fixture in the Predators' top four on the blue line.
