Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Ready to rock
Ekholm (illness) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins, NHL.com's Matt Kalman reports.
The Predators and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Ekholm back in their lineups Saturday, as he's been red hot recently, racking up seven assists in his last nine games. The 28-year-old Swede is expected to return to a prominent role, skating on Nashville's second pairing and second power-play unit against Boston.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Surprise scratch•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Records assist in loss•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Trending towards career season•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Piling up the helpers•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: On fast track to banner season•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Notches apple versus Avalanche•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...