Ekholm (illness) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins, NHL.com's Matt Kalman reports.

The Predators and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Ekholm back in their lineups Saturday, as he's been red hot recently, racking up seven assists in his last nine games. The 28-year-old Swede is expected to return to a prominent role, skating on Nashville's second pairing and second power-play unit against Boston.