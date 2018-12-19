Ekholm finished Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Chicago with an assist.

The 28-year-old Swede continues adding to what's looking more and more like a career year. The assist, despite coming in a loss, gives Ekholm 22 points. The mobile blueliner has been effective virtually every time he's stepped on the ice in 2018-19, and through 35 games, sits second on the team with a plus-14 rating (Colton Sissons leads Nashville at plus-17).