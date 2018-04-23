Ekholm continued to dazzle in the plus/minus category with a plus-4 rating and scored a goal in a 5-0 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday. The Predators won the series 4-2.

The defenseman's marker was not only the first goal for the Predators in the rout, but it was also the first from a Nashville blue liner in the series. The Predators defensive core led the league in goals this season and only went goalless for a five-game stretch during the regular season once (which is how they opened up the playoffs). But that doesn't mean Ekholm wasn't a solid fantasy contributor all series long. In addition to his Game 6 goal, he posted five assists and a team-high plus-9 rating versus the Avalanche.