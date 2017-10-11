Ekholm collected two assists -- one on the power play -- through 26:13 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia.

Ekholm was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the season, so it was encouraging to see him pick up a couple helpers Tuesday. With Ryan Ellis (knee) out long term, and Roman Josi (undisclosed) also dealing with a nagging injury, Ekholm should continue to log huge minutes. Ekholm's fantasy floor is more attractive than his ceiling, but the 27-year-old Swede is a nice asset to round out a blue-line corps in the majority of settings.