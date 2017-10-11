Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Records two helpers in win over Flyers
Ekholm collected two assists -- one on the power play -- through 26:13 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia.
Ekholm was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the season, so it was encouraging to see him pick up a couple helpers Tuesday. With Ryan Ellis (knee) out long term, and Roman Josi (undisclosed) also dealing with a nagging injury, Ekholm should continue to log huge minutes. Ekholm's fantasy floor is more attractive than his ceiling, but the 27-year-old Swede is a nice asset to round out a blue-line corps in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Posts assist in Game 4 win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Nets first goal of playoffs•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Picks up point for third straight game•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Puts Ducks on notice with dominant Game 1•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Seven-game scoreless drought to finish regular season•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Nine games without point•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...