Ekholm scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. He also had two blocks and a plus-3 rating.

It was a solid all-around performance for Ekholm, who gave the Predators a 3-2 lead 5:39 into the second period with a snipe on a partial breakaway. It was the sixth goal of the season for Ekholm but his first since March 15, halting a 17-game drought.