Ekholm has just six points in his last 29 games, and has not seen any power-play time for three consecutive games.

Back in December, Ekholm appeared to be on his way to a monster season with 21 points in his first 31 games; however, his production has taken a steep nosedive since about the middle of December. His recent removal from the second power-play unit is particularly troubling, as a good portion of his production this season has occurred on the man advantage (four goals, six assists). Unfortunately, with the return of Ryan Ellis to the lineup back in January, Ekholm is now expected to fill more of a stay-at-home role going forward. Adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly.