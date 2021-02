Ekholm (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Ekholm is expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets. It's been a slow start for the 30-year-old blueliner, as he posted just three points through the first 12 games after recording 33 points through 68 contests last year. He should handle a role on one of the top two pairings with power-play duties as well.