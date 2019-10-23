Ekholm scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Ekholm picked off a pass in the neutral zone and turned on the jets the other way to score for the third time this year. He snapped a three-game point drought with the tally, which gives him six points in nine outings. The defender has added 18 shots on goal, a plus-9 rating and 18 blocked shots this year.