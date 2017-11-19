Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Scores for third straight game
Ekholm scored for the third consecutive game and picked up four PIM in Saturday's win over Colorado.
Ekholm is rolling right now and is now up to 12 points in 19 games. Two of the goals he's scored during this recent streak have come with the man advantage, as he's become a power-play contributor for the first time in his career. Nashville's blueline is loaded with talent, but Ekholm is logging heavy minutes in all situations and is on track for a career season. Use him well.
