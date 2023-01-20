Ekholm provided a goal in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
Ekholm's marker came at 17:52 of the third period, but it only narrowed the Blues' lead to 5-2. It was his fifth goal and 17th point in 45 contests this season. Ekholm was held to two assists in his previous seven games.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Deals assist Saturday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Contributes marker vs. Carolina•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Notches two points in victory•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Nets game's first marker•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Grabs helper Friday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Contributes pair of assists•