Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Scuffling through mini-slump
Ekholm had just one shot on goal and no points in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.
After scoring two goals and five points in his first five games, the 29-year-old Swedish rearguard is now pointless in his last three. The good news is, he's still seeing plenty of ice time, averaging 22:10 on the second pairing with rookie Dante Fabbro. The bad news? His power-play minutes have really dried up compared to last year (0:27 vs. 1:22), and for a guy who scored 20 points with the extra man the previous two seasons, that's a trend worth keeping an eye on. In the meantime, Ekholm is a proven point producer at even strength, so keep him rolling for now.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Pots game-winning goal•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Notches two points•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Garners apple•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Finds shorthanded spark in win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Struggling through scoring drought•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Slows down in February•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.