Ekholm had just one shot on goal and no points in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

After scoring two goals and five points in his first five games, the 29-year-old Swedish rearguard is now pointless in his last three. The good news is, he's still seeing plenty of ice time, averaging 22:10 on the second pairing with rookie Dante Fabbro. The bad news? His power-play minutes have really dried up compared to last year (0:27 vs. 1:22), and for a guy who scored 20 points with the extra man the previous two seasons, that's a trend worth keeping an eye on. In the meantime, Ekholm is a proven point producer at even strength, so keep him rolling for now.