Ekholm penned a four-year, $25 million deal with Nashville on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft, Ekholm has logged 586 games for the Predators and registered 51 goals and 168 assists, plus another 33 points in 71 playoff contests. At 31 years of age, this could be the final contract of Ekholm's career as he'll be 36 when it concludes following the 2025-26 season.