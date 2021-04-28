Ekholm notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Ekholm recorded the only helper on Ryan Ellis' opening tally 6:07 into the game. The 30-year-old Ekholm is up to 21 points, 97 shots and a plus-16 rating through 44 contests. The Swede provides steady offense and reliable defense, making him a decent option in deeper fantasy formats.