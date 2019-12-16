Ekholm (illness) is not expected to be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Monday.

Ekholm was absent from Monday's game-day skate, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. With the Predators entering a back-to-back, it could be a challenge for the Swedish blueliner to play against the Islanders on Tuesday as well. Matt Irwin figures to continue deputizing in Ekholm's stead.