Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Slots back in Tuesday
Ekholm (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Lightning, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
The 27-year-old has struggled recently, going pointless in the last 13 games and only firing 19 shots on goal in that span. Returning from injury, Ekholm's slated for the bottom defensive rotation, which will limit his chances to break out of this slump. The Lightning won't provide any favors to get Ekholm either, as they rank third in the league with 2.5 goals against per game.
