Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Slows down in February
Ekholm registered four points in 13 games in February.
For the Swedish defender, the slump took a little shine off his career year. He started March on the right foot, scoring his eighth goal of the season in a 5-3 loss to the Jets on Friday, giving him 42 points in 65 contests overall. The Predators will need Ekholm at his best as they battle with the Jets for the Central Division crown down the stretch.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Back in fold Saturday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Unavailable against Montreal•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: One point shy of 40•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Stays hot with two-point night•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Extends point streak•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Stays hot in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...