Ekholm registered four points in 13 games in February.

For the Swedish defender, the slump took a little shine off his career year. He started March on the right foot, scoring his eighth goal of the season in a 5-3 loss to the Jets on Friday, giving him 42 points in 65 contests overall. The Predators will need Ekholm at his best as they battle with the Jets for the Central Division crown down the stretch.