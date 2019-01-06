Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Stays hot against Habs
Ekholm scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
The goal was Ekholm's first since Nov. 10, but the 28-year-old blueliner's been racking up plenty of helpers lately and has 12 points in 15 games since the beginning of December. Ekholm's never mustered more than 35 points in a season, but he's poised to shatter that mark in 2018-19 -- he's already got 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) through 42 contests.
