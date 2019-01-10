Ekholm notched two assists while adding three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

He helped set up the Preds' first and last goals of the evening, giving Ekholm his third straight multi-point performance. The 28-year-old came into this season with a career high of 35 points, set in 2015-16, but he's enjoying a breakout offensive campaign without losing any of his defensive acumen -- Ekholm has five goals and 32 points through only 44 games with a plus-20 rating that has him just outside the NHL's top 10.