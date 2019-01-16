Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Stays hot with two-point night
Ekholm recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 6-1 rout over the Capitals.
Ekholm continues to build on a breakout season, having managed three goals and 13 points over his last 10 games. Keep playing him regularly.
