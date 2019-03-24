Ekholm recorded his ninth straight game without a point in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Jets.

You can't fault Ekholm entirely in this one, as none of his teammates cracked the scoreboard either. Nonetheless, with just two points in his last 16 games, the last few weeks have been brutal. Earlier in the season, Ekholm looked like a lock for 50 points after needing just 58 games to hit the 40-point mark, but that no longer seems to be the case. That said, with 42 points under his belt, it's still been a career year for for the 28-year-old Swedish defender, consistency issues aside.