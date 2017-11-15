Ekholm recorded a power-play goal, an assist, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 21:26 of ice time (3:33 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.

Nothing about Ekholm's numbers jump off the page (nine points, 25 shots, 10 PIM 21 hits and 28 blocked shots), but his cross-category coverage yields a solid fantasy return in most settings. The 27-year-old Swede's significant role in all situations also adds to his reliability.