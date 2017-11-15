Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Stuffs scoresheet against Caps
Ekholm recorded a power-play goal, an assist, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 21:26 of ice time (3:33 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.
Nothing about Ekholm's numbers jump off the page (nine points, 25 shots, 10 PIM 21 hits and 28 blocked shots), but his cross-category coverage yields a solid fantasy return in most settings. The 27-year-old Swede's significant role in all situations also adds to his reliability.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Suffers practice injury•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Can't be blamed for Saturday's loss•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Pots first goal of season in loss to Rangers•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Records two helpers in win•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Posts assist in Game 4 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...