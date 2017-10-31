Ekholm sustained an apparent upper-body injury in Tuesday's practice, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

This is a developing situation, but we do know that the Swedish defenseman left the practice session early. The Predators won't play again until Wednesday's road contest in San Jose, so the telling sign of his availability for that one will be predicated on whether or not he travels with the team.

