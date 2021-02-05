Ekholm recorded an assist and eight shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Florida.
Ekholm tied Filip Forsberg for the team lead in shots, though the rest of his production didn't come close to matching Forsberg's output of two goals and three assists. The veteran defenseman is a solid all-around player, but Ekholm's not known for his offense and has just three helpers through 10 games.
More News
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Tallies first point Saturday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Cleared to practice•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Unfit to practice Monday•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Tallies eighth goal•
-
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Garners assist•