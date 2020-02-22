Ekholm scored with his only shot on net and posted a plus-1 rating in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Friday.

With this marker, the 29-year-old has reached the eight-goal plateau for the third straight season. It's possible Ekholm sets a new career best in both the goals and assist categories if he continues to play well. He needs three more goals and 13 more assists in the final 22 games, which is just about his point per game average this season. Ekholm has eight goals and 32 points with a plus-4 rating and 132 shots on goal in 59 games during 2019-20.