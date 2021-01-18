Ekholm nabbed his first assist of the season with a third-period helper in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ekholm has been a dependable source of assists from the Preds' back end in previous years, averaging more than 40 helpers over the past five seasons. He's currently skating on the team's second unit opposite Dante Fabbro, with some second-line power-play minutes thrown in to boot. If you drafted him with expectations of 25-30 points this season, you're not likely to be disappointed.