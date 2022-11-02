Ekholm scored a goal on five shots, levied six hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Ekholm tallied just 34 seconds into the game, but the Oilers' offense quickly took control. The goal was Ekholm's first of the campaign, and he's added two assists in 10 contests. He's notched 19 shots on net, 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a top-four role. He ended a three-game point drought with his goal Tuesday.