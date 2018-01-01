Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Trending towards 40-point season
Ekholm failed to register a point in seven straight games to close out the month of December. However, with 21 points in 38 games, he's still on pace to crack the 40-point plateau for the first time in his career.
Ekholm may be scuffling a bit right now, but his 21 points puts him right up there with the Preds' two stud blueliners, P.K. Subban (29) and Roman Josi (23). Furthermore, roughly half of Ekholm's production this year has come on the power play (four goals, six helpers), where he's averaging 2:27 per game playing on the second unit. All things considered, Ekholm makes for a great d-man option in most fantasy leagues, especially in daily formats.
