Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Turns in strong performance during Game 2
Ekholm recorded two assists, a plus-3 rating and 2 PIM in a 5-4 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday. The Predators lead the first-round series, 2-0.
This more than makes up for Ekholm's subpar Game 1, in which he posted no points with a minus-2 rating. Ekholm scored a career-high 10 goals during the regular season and recorded 11 points with 38 PIM in 22 playoff games last season. If the Predators go on another long playoff run, owners can expect similar playoff numbers from Ekholm except with maybe more goals.
