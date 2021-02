Ekholm scored twice Saturday in a 2-1 win over Columbus.

It was his first game back after missing six because of a lower-body injury. He scored early in the second on a slapper from the point; it was Ekholm's first goal of the season. The second was a bit of a muffin -- he threw a shot at the net and it ricocheted off the stick of a Blue Jackets' defender and went in. Reactivate Ekholm immediately.