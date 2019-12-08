Ekholm produced two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

In the back-and-forth contest, Ekholm stepped up in the third period. He helped set up Nick Bonino's eventual game-winner and the insurance tally by Rocco Grimaldi. Ekholm has four assists in his last four games. The Swedish blueliner is up to 15 points, 72 shots, 45 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 28 games this season.