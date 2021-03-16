Ekholm scored an empty-net goal and added a short-handed assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.
It's Ekholm's third multi-point performance in eight March games, but he managed only one assist in the other five contests. On the season, the 30-year-old blueliner has a solid five goals and 12 points in 22 games.
