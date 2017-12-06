Ekholm dished out a pair of power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

Ekholm's up to 18 points in 28 games, with half of those coming on the power play. The Swede's emergence as an offensive force on the back end has made it much easier for his team to deal with the absence of Ryan Ellis (knee), who still hasn't suited up this season after contributing 16 goals and 38 points in 2016-17. Ekholm's improved offense hasn't diminished his defensive capabilities, and he drove that point home in this one with a team-high five blocks to go with his two points.