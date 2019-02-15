Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Unavailable against Montreal
Ekholm won't play Thursday against the Canadiens due to an illness.
With Ekholm under the weather, Matt Irwin will draw into the lineup against Montreal. The Swedish blueliner will hope to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with the Golden Knights.
