Coach John Hynes deemed Ekholm (undisclosed) unfit to practice on the first day of training camp Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Ekholm should take on his usual second-pairing role once he's cleared to practice. He's one of five players who received the unfit designation Monday, along with Matt Benning, Mark Borowiecki, Alexandre Carrier and Matt Duchene. It's unclear at this time if Ekholm is dealing with an injury or is yet to complete the quarantine protocols required to gain practice eligibility.