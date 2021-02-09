Ekholm -- who missed Monday's matchup with the Lightning for the birth of his child -- will be back in the lineup versus Tampa on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Ekholm was a late scratch Monday which certainly caused concern among the Predators faithful but it appears there is no reason to sound the alarm bells. The blueliner figures to continue logging between 20-22 minutes per game as he looks for his first goal of the season despite registering 24 shots in 11 contests thus far.