Ekholm will join Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championship in Denmark.

Following Nashville's series-ending loss to the Jets on Thursday, Ekholm -- who racked up eight points in 13 games of the 2018 playoffs -- will be a late addition to Sweden's roster in the international tournament. He didn't make it in time for Saturday's thrilling (4-3 overtime) win over Slovakia, but there's another match against the Swiss team scheduled for Sunday. Ekholm's posted 100-plus blocked shots in four straight NHL seasons, plus he fashioned 10 goals and 24 assists over 81 regular-season games in 2017-18 to solidify his status as one of the game's better two-way defensemen.