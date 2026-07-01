Predators' Mavrik Bourque: Traded to Nashville

Bourque and Ilya Lyubushkin were traded to the Predators from the Stars on Wednesday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

After making 73 regular-season appearances for Dallas in 2024-25, Bourque appeared in every regular-season game for the Stars last year, racking up 20 goals, 21 assists, 78 hits, 22 PIM and 21 blocked shots while averaging 15:29 of ice time. He carved out some time on the power play with the Stars and will attempt to continue his development with a change of scenery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.