Bunting (abdomen) was activated from injured reserve Friday, indicating he'll return to the lineup versus the Ducks, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

The Predators now have 12 healthy forwards on the roster, assuming Bunting is able to make his team debut Friday. The 29-year-old figures to play in a middle-six role, though it's possible he is eased back into action following an appendectomy. Prior to getting traded to Nashville, he produced 29 points in 58 appearances with the Penguins.